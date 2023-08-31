Rising Afrobeats star Olivetheboy shocked fans after revealing that he was taking two different courses at two universities in Ghana

Olivetheboy added that his multitasking skills have helped him a lot to work around his schedule

He also disclosed that the timetables for his studies do not clash, which has served him well

Ghanaian singer Olivetheboy disclosed his academic status at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the University of Ghana, Legon.

According to the TikTok hit songmaker, he is a regular student from his science course in Kumasi whilst distance learning Business administration in Accra.

Many fans couldn't believe the soulful singer was also a scholarly genius in the lecture hall.

Olivetheboy made this revelation during an interview on TV3. He explained that he has deferred from both courses as his music career is on the speed dial.

I love school too because I have a vision. I have things I want to do, too, aside from music. So, I'm offering Metallurgical Engineering at Kumasi and then Business Administration in Legon.

When the hit came, I had to defer a bit and ensure I was stable enough to return and succeed.

Watch the interview below:

Peeps react to news of Olivetheboy studying two courses simultaneously at different universities

People applauded the musician for taking his education seriously despite his successful rising fame.

Tricia Tetteh commented:

One programme saf I no see top boi3

Elikem De Great commented:

Chairman force waa bois dey do one program sef dey play GPA under 2.0 lol.

Nichole Smith commented:

Olivertheboy said school dey bore but ypu people didn’t hear.

Dedzo Lordson commented:

Seriously this song is a hit, for once I thought the singer is a Nigerian let's promote this good Afrobeat song. We Ghanaians dwell in the minor too much he came to talk about his music not his education all we have to do is to show him love.

