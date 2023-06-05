Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown wowed fans with her outfit for King Promise's memorable appearance on her show

She rose to the occasion in huge 'commando' themed black boots

Many could not help but admire the black Prada Monolith leather ankle boots she wore

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown showed off her acute fashion sense with a dope apparel to meet King Promise on her show.

She welcomed the Ghanaian musician classically while slightly twinning with him in Terminator style.

Nana Ama McBrown slayed as the host with the most-est in a banging outfit to suit the occasion.

Onua Showtime is fast becoming one of Ghana's most-watched entertainment shows. Even Nana Ama McBrown declared it the best entertainment show in Ghana.

Since the show officially went live on TV, many reviews about its structure have poured in. But the Onua TV host says that she is going to do what makes her happy.

McBrown wore a cute black crop jacket with shiny brass buttons over a bright tomato-red jogger neatly tucked into her GH¢14,387 Prada monolith leather ankle boots.

After welcoming King Promise, the two put up an incredible choreography while lip-syncing to King Promise's latest hit song, 'Terminator'.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Nana Ama McBrown's Terminator outfit and boots

Many agreed that McBrown is one of Ghana's celebrity fashion front liners shaping the industry. They were wowed by how she dressed to fit every occasion.

Sammy_highcourt commented:

This is beautiful .

Sika_mp3_roff commented:

The best to ever do it.

Afia1604 commented:

Hahahaha, my evergreen that.

Shetu_baako_pe commented:

Terminator ❤️.

