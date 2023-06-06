Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has honoured her husband, Frank Ntiamoah, in a sweet way today

The Kumawood actress started the day with a loving message to her husband

This was followed by a huge surprise party at home with the family and loved ones

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye celebrated her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, in a grand way on his birthday.

The Kumawood actress shared a beautiful message on IG to acknowledge his contribution to her life.

Later, she surprised him with a custom-made Dom Perignon-themed cake and expensive drinks.

A collage of Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah Image credit: @Tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah tied the knot in a classy star-dubbed private event in July 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The couple soon welcomed their first child whilst visiting the United States of America.

For her husband's big day, Mrs Badu Ntiamoah celebrated in two folds. The first was a heartfelt message followed by a grand surprise party.

"You've brought soo much happiness and Joy into my life. Kwaku, thanks for making me a better woman. You've totally changed me. I thank God for blessing me with such a humble and God-fearing man. I promise to always be the good, loving wife you've turned me into. I love you, Frank. God knows I do ❤️. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE, from the kids

Ghanaians react to Tracey Boakye celebrating her husband on his birthday

Many praised the coupled for their shared loved. They wished Mr Frank Badu Ntiamoah well as they gushed over Tracey's genuine love for her husband.

abigailowusu.appiah commented:

Continue to be happy,prayerful and enjoy ur marriage..happy birthday Tracey's Heart.❤️

_yeboah.glorge commented:

Happy birthday to your husband. God bless him more

eleonoramensah commented:

Happy birthday I have never commented on your page but this man has turned this once troublesome woman into something so kind and beautiful. You have done a great job seriously. And Tracy, continue being the good wife u are now. God bless your home

Tracey Boakye narrates how her new-born son almost died in the US

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on Tracey Boakye's testimony in church as she thanked God for the life of her boy, Luxury Ntiamoah.

According to the actress, her son had a complication right after birth and needed surgery to be corrected.

The Kumawood actress added that she was asked to kiss her son goodbye and sign some papers in case the surgery went sour.

But after hours of intense prayer, the doctors decided not to perform surgery on her new baby.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh