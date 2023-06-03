Ghanaian movie producer and actress Tracey Boakye continue to trends with her classy looks after her son's christening

The bossy lady wore an elegant African print and designer bag for her weekday anointing church service

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia and other female celebrities have commented on her impeccable looks

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye always amazes her followers with breathtaking African print dresses.

As she stepped out to church on Friday, June 2, 2023, the mother-of-three lovely children flaunted her cleavage in a puff-sleeved cutout dress.

Ghanaian Actress Tracey Boakye looks elegant in beautiful hairstyles. Photo credit: @traceyboakye

The curvy filmmaker dazzled in a knee-level dress that she styled with beautiful designer shoes and an expensive designer bag.

Tracey Boakye rocked a lustrous short bob hairstyle and flawless makeup in the viral Instagram video.

Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has commented on Tracey Boakye's elegant African print dress

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below;

queenafiaschwarzenegger stated:

Please, according to my grandson @kwaku_danso_yahaya you don’t go to church, so stop flexing on us with your 1-day visit and stop showing off with my Grandson. I’m WARNING you.

Sista. Afia stated:

Looking gorgeous

Tima Kumkum stated:

My Yaa baby keeps shining ❤️

Lavished stated:

I’m even tearing up. God bless your beautiful soul, @tracey_boakye ❤️

Beny stated:

You're looking so gorgeous, Sis. God's CHILD... Silence is Golden... God did not make a mistake by blessing you with everything you desire in this life; you DESERVE it... Their envy will lead them to their early Graves @tracey_boakye

Rino stated:

Your enemies are worried. Keep winning . Please don’t reply to them!

akosua_becklyn_ stated:

You look wonderful and gorgeous, obaapa❤️Awurade ay3 wo ye Yaa❤️Many more blessings await youNyame nka woho daaa♥️

Mubarak Amidkobo stated:

@tracey_boakye when the blessing is undying and unimaginable GODS grace with Devine intervention

Watch the beautiful video below;

