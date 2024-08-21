Houda Ashun, the little girl who was on the cover of the Golden English textbook, trended after pictures of her surfaced online

In the pictures, Houda looked all grown up as she flaunted her wedding ring, graduation photos, and vacation moments

Many people reminisced about how she was their crush in primary school, while others recounted stories from the textbook

Houda Ashun, the little girl who once charmed everyone as the cover girl of the well-known Ghanaian Golden English textbook, has blossomed into a beautiful young woman.

Houda Ashun, the little girl on the cover of the Golden English textbook, is all grown up. Image credit: @houda_ashun

Golden English cover girl all grown up

Photos of Houda looking all grown up surfaced on social media, causing a stir as many people talked about her fine curves and beauty.

Other photos also showed her flaunting a silver wedding ring with a giant centre stone on her ring finger, indicating she was married.

More about Houda Ashun

Houda Ashun attended Bantama SDA SHS. During her time there, she distinguished herself as a school prefect, demonstrating leadership and academic prowess.

She continued her education at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Meanwhile, the Golden English textbook remains a staple in many Ghanaian schools, with its various editions remaining relevant from kindergarten through to high school.

Below are photos of Houda Ashun and the Golden English textbook:

Reactions to Houda Ashun's pictures

Many people were amazed by Houda's growth as they talked about her being married and looking plus-size in photos.

Others recounted stories they had read from the textbook when they were younger and how they used to crush on her.

The nostalgic reactions of Ghanaians are below:

mr_blankson14 said:

"She Is Big Girl Now,, They Can’t Put Her On Text Books Again."

mcbeatzgh said:

"Pretty sure she attended Hilltop International School"

j.domain_ said:

"She was even my crush in class 6 😂😂"

waynemcmckay said:

"The Young shall grow !!!! 😂"

ugly_cobber said:

Golden English the farmer and his dog 😂😭 he went to the farm bla bla bla 😂

heebazack said:

"So pretty 😍"

prettyuglypeople2023 said:

"She’s beautiful"

el_jennifer_ said:

"She’s married"

phrancnero6 said:

"Dem marry my crush 😏"

Little girl in This Way ad grows

YEN.com.gh also reported that the little girl who was featured in This Way Chocolate Drink's advert in 2018 had grown into a fine young lady.

She shared a photo on TikTok, paired with that of her younger days on set with Akrobeto, igniting nostalgic feelings among Ghanaians.

Many social media users were astonished to see the little girl from the popular advert growing up into a fine woman in the space of six years.

