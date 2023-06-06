Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye shared a testimony in church after christening her baby boy in Ghana

According to the Kumawood actress, her newborn baby was scheduled for surgery right after delivery

Tracey Boakye disclosed that the event following her son's birth has strengthened her faith in God

Ghanaian movie producer and actress Tracey Boakye revealed a painful period after she delivered her third child.

The actress and her husband, Frank Ntiamoah, welcomed their son in March 2023.

According to Tracey, her newborn son suffered a complication that would have taken his life if God didn't intervene through her prophet, Prophet Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, known as Ogyaba.

Tracey shared her testimony in Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry church, detailing how she nearly lost hope for her son's survival.

The Kumawood actress admitted that although her prophet told her that her son wouldn't undergo surgery, she still doubted him.

"They asked me to give him a last kiss and sign some papers. They were psyching me that anything could happen."

She said the doctors did not operate on her baby after an intense prayer session. He miraculously recovered from the condition.

"What I will say is that there is God. Prophet, I'm a doubter, but you have made me see that God is real. What happened in the US alone shows that there is God. They (doctors) didn't do anything. And I have proof."

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Tracey Boakye's testimony about her son, Luxury Badu Ntiamoah's life

Many praised God for saving the newborn baby boy's life. They also applauded Tracey Boakye for standing firm in her faith despite the challenge that she experienced.

Majorie Okotah commented:

I know she is silent for a reason. God be with her n family.

Acquosuah Serwaa Lyrical wrote:

I now understand the 3 days celebration.

Nana Yaa Konadu said:

If you do not see our tears, it does not mean we do not cry(desert rivers). We thank God for your life and that of the baby.

Gracelyn Selorm added:

If you don't know someone's story you won't understand why he/she is celebrating with his /her all. Why won't he spend thousands on her naming ceremony? We thank God for everything

