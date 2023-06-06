Ghanaian actor and businessman Frank Badu Ntiamoah is a year older today, Tuesday, June 6, 2023

The beautiful wife of the good-looking male celebrity, Tracey Boakye, has shared a lovely video of the couple in dashing outfits

Kumawood movie producer Tracey Boakye looked flamboyant in a charming short hairstyle for the photoshoot

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has posted a beautiful video of herself and her good-looking husband to celebrate his birthday.

Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah look adorable together. Photo credit: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

The celebrity couple and talented actors donned stylish ensembles for the lovey-dovey video, which has generated many comments on social media.

Tracey Boakye wore a white short-sleeve wrap shirt that flaunted her cleavage. She paired it with blue ripped jeans and white platform shoes.

The fashionista's flawless makeup and hairstyle were done by award-winning male celebrity makeup artist Barima Artistry, based in the Ashanti Region.

The birthday celebrant Frank Badu Ntiamoah looked dapper in a white polo shirt and denim jeans as he rocked his expensive sneakers.

Some social media users have sent lovely birthday messages to Tracey Boakye's husband

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below:

Ciaras Couture stated:

Eeeeiiii Mama, it’s Daddy’s birthday ooo please don’t steal Daddy’s shine

angie_sitso stated:

Hard girl with a soft heart. This is beautiful ❤️

yaasikapa666 stated:

Yaa, give it to us style biaa bi

face_enhancers_gh stated:

Beautiful love story but you can worry paaaaaa

The began the lion stated:

Who no get a love run from iG b4 you get pressured so beautiful to watch

kairas_babyshop stated:

Thank you, Jesus, for the life of this couple. Happy birthday sir. Congratulations Mama @tracey_boakye

Watch the video below:

Tracey Boakye looks gorgeous in a short hairstyle

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye wowed social media users with her fabulous look as she stepped out. She dressed elegantly in a purple long-sleeve shirt that matched her eye shadow.

Tracey Boakye looked regal in a short hairstyle uniquely different from what she wore for his son's christening.

Source: YEN.com.gh