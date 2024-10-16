John Dumelo's wife, Gifty Mawunya Esq, shared photos and videos of their kids looking all grown-up abroad

The social media post showed the actor-turned-politician's wife spending quality time with the kids on vacation

Ghanaians on social media thronged to the comment section to express their admiration for Gifty Dumelo and her children

Ghanaian actor-turned-politician John Dumelo's wife, Gifty M Dumelo Esq, garnered attention after photos and videos of herself and her kids surfaced on social media.

Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo's kids vacation with their mother, Gifty, abroad. Photo source: @johndumelo1 @missgeeonly

John Dumelo's wife flaunts her kids

Gifty Mawunya Dumelo Esq took to her Instagram page to share a carousel post of recent lovely moments with her and John Dumelo's two kids, John Dumelo Jnr and Malike Dumelo, during their vacation abroad.

In a photo, Gifty and her kids were spotted having their private mother-and-kids bonding session. They beamed with a smile as they sported beautiful outfits and posed for the camera on an empty street.

In other photos, the two kids were spotted playing by the roadside as their mother watched them enjoy each other's company and have fun on their vacation.

The videos also captured Gifty Dumelo conversing with some friends and the kids during John Dumelo Jnr's sixth birthday celebration party at a plush cafeteria.

Check out Gifty Dumelo's social media post below:

Reactions to Gifty Dumelo's social media post

Many Ghanaians on social media thronged to the comment section to express their admiration for Gifty Dumelo and her children. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

official_.q.ueen commented:

"Her daughter is so beautiful jeez!! ❤️."

elaine_sstu commented:

"Kids growing too fast... how cute 😍."

meet.bel_ commented:

"Girl soooo adorable."

webomlyaail commented:

"They are cute."

tinaapanford commented:

"Cuties❤️❤️❤️. Grow in grace."

official_lellyko commented:

"Beautiful family and children. God bless you 😍😍🔥🔥❤️❤️."

lakosyeboah commented:

"They are soo cute 😍❤️❤️❤️."

im_yayra commented:

"Ma Famille!!!!😍😍😍😍😍. I miss you all ❤️."

bello_solomon_onimisi commented:

"I love this, dear ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

idishqueen commented:

"Your little ones are so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."

miss_akua.esq commented:

"My sweethearts 😍😍😍."

nyame_tease commented:

"Awww🥰 priceless❤️❤️❤️."

anita_wils_ commented:

"So beautiful 😍❤️."

John Dumelo donates items to GIMPA management

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo donated some essential items to the GIMPA school management.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC parliamentary candidate gifted the school 30 street lights and brand-new motorbikes to help maintain campus security.

