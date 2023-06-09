Prominent gospel musician Sonnie Badu celebrated his fifth child's birthday in his usual style of hiding their faces

According to Sonnie Badu, hiding his children's faces protects them from spiritual attacks

The gospel musician also added that eating certain foods like pork and shrimp invites witches and demons inside the body

Ghanaian US-based gospel musician turned preacher Sonnie Badu has been at the war front in the battle against evil.

In recent times founder of Rock Hill Church has been preaching against demonic and witchcraft attacks.

He revealed that the Bible cancelled some food because they invite evil spirits into the body when one eats it.

A collage of Sonnie Badu and his beautiful family Image credit: sonniebaduuk

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Kwaku Manu, Sonnie Badu revealed that he always covers his children's faces in photos to protect them from spiritual attacks.

According to the gospel musician, some children suffer from strange ailments because they were exposed to the world.

Sonnie Badu only showed the back of the baby's head in a photo he posted wishing his new baby a happy birthday. He captioned the photo:

"Happy 1st birthday to you, my #DIDI - my baby number 5. Your name is Destiny, and that says it all. Live your name. You are a game changer. I love you. Daddy.

See the post below:

Ghanaians celebrate Sonnie Badu's 5th child with glowing words

Some were surprised that the preacher had such a large family. Nevertheless, they wished the adorable baby well with tokens of good wishes and prayers.

_thickeniah commented:

Happy birthday, baby destiny ❤️

thamani_rehema commented:

Happy birthday, Destiny

agnesowusu646 commented:

Wow wow wow congrats happy Blessed birthday ❤️❤️❤️❤️

ladygalmer commented:

Happy Born Day, Little Princess Destiny. ❤️

