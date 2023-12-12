Sarkodie's Rapperholic exhibition by Eagle Plug was launched on December 10, 2023, in Accra

Some young student fans of the rapper attended the exhibition to see the rapper's legacy on display

Sarkodie gave them a surprise by joining them at the exhibition and giving them a guided tour

Sarkodie's Rapperholic exhibition has been opened to the general public after an exclusive launch ceremony on December 10.

The first-of-its-kind exhibition held in honour of the Ghanaian rapper will be open for public viewing for a week ahead of his flagship Rapperholic concert.

A day after its opening, some young students from Accra who thronged to the mix design studio in Osu were surprised by Sarkodie.

Sarkodie surprises young students at his exhibition Photo source: Instagram/Sarkodie

According to Sarkodie, whose legacy has been put on display for the first time at the RapperHolic exhibition, he was at home when he was notified of the students' visit.

The rapper decided to suspend his activities and come to spend quality time with his young fans.

Sarkodie shared an update of his time with the school kids on social media saying, "Was home when I heard these amazing kids from Osu Manhean Basic school and @ghanainternationalschool were at the #RapperholicExhibition so I pulled up to surprise them … Our future lies in their hands."

Netizens stunned by Sarkodie's gesture towards school kids

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they applauded Sarkodie's gesture.

simplyeaa said:

Nobody will do it better than you.... the goat ,the landlord

kabutey_my_mc remarked:

Big Brains: Different level More wins

mr_pappy___ exclaimed:

You've made Ghanaians smile more than Akufu Addo

akwesi_bona10 added:

Shouts to management of Osu Manhead Basic School. Most of the time, it's the private and international schools that get to experience and learn about distinguished personalities in the country. And I must commend them for giving these kids the opportunity to appreciate greatness from the Soil.

Sarkodie's daughter steals the show at his father's exhibition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the appearance of Tracy Owusu Addo, Sarkodie's wife and two kids at the RapperHolic exhibition.

The rapper's seven-year-old daughter significant praise from her parents after a video of her from the exhibition was shared online.

