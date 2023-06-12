Actor Ras Nene and his crew members in a video had an interesting debate on set as they discussed verses in the Bible

The actor was of the view that Jesus and God were one entity, which some of his crew members did not agree with

The team discussed the Holy Book extensively, with Ras Nene giving some enlightening historical breakdown

Popular actor Ras Nene, in a video on set with his crew members, engaged in a thought-provoking debate centred around verses in the Bible.

The discussion took an interesting turn as Ras Nene expressed his belief that Jesus and God were one entity, a viewpoint that not all his crew members agreed with. He also argued that Jesus was a black Rastafarian.

During the lively conversation, the team delved into the depths of the Holy Book, exchanging ideas and interpretations. Ras Nene shared some enlightening historical breakdowns with his colleagues. One notable revelation he put forth was the idea that Abraham, a prominent figure in the Bible, travelled to Ethiopia, specifically to find a spouse.

According to Ras Nene, this ancient journey by Abraham held significance as it contributed to the empowerment of the Ethiopian people. He argued that this historical event bestowed upon Ethiopians a formidable power, which in turn made them resistant to colonisation throughout history. His crew members listened intently, engaging in a spirited discussion about the connection between historical events and the religious narrative presented in the Bible.

The video captured the essence of an engaging intellectual conversation as the crew members delved into their varying perspectives on the verses in question. Despite the differences in opinion, the atmosphere remained respectful and focused on exploring different interpretations.

Ras Nene's viewpoint sparks reactions

Social media users took an interest in the debate and chose sides.

Tactics Man wrote:

Akabenezer is confused, Jesus is a messenger of God

Edith Ansah commented:

AKABENEZER is right

Solomon Katakyie said:

the argument started from bible to African history and now how the world is going so interesting.

