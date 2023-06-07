A thoughtful young man brought joy to the faces of two street kids by providing them with free meals

In a video, he approaches the children, who were sitting alone, and hands them the packed food and water

While many commended him for the generous act, one observer pointed out that he could perform the deed without a camera

A caring young man brightened two kids' day on the street by providing them with meals and water in a heartwarming TikTok video that has received over 1.4 million views.

The short footage begins with the young man walking towards one of the children, who was sitting on the floor with a finger in his mouth.

YOUNG SBN leaves kids smiling

He later gave the toddler a pack of food and water in the video. The kind-hearted young man with the TikTok handle YOUNG SBN wore a shirt over black trousers and trendy sneakers. During his trip to touch lives, he also sported a bag.

Sharing the footage on his soul-touching platform, he urged support people.

"Learn to light a candle in the darkest moments of someone's life, be the light that helps others see, so lets us be the light to all streets children around the world,'' he posted on TikTok.

His video has been watched more than 1.4 million times by people who shared 26,000 comments. Many lauded his effort to bring joy to people.

How social media reacted to the video of YOUNG SBN

Viewers heaped praises on him.

Tracey Boakye and her Husband donate to charity

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Tracey Badu Ntiamoah and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, donated precious gifts to charity on the occasion of the latter's birthday.

The pair spent time with the children and caretakers at the Cherubs Children's Home on Tuesday, June 6, as Badu Ntiamoah turned a new age.

The actress shared a video of the goods they delivered to the residents of the charity house on her Instagram page.

