Farida Mahama shared a video of her father, John Mahama, eating roasted plantain and groundnut with coconut toffee and condensed toffee

The president-elect was elated once the delicacy was served to him on a plate, stating that it reminded him of his childhood days

The young lady shared the footage on her Instagram story amid John Mahama's emphatic win in the 2024 general elections

Farida Mahama, the daughter of president-elect John Dramani Mahama, has shared a video of her father enjoying roasted plantain and groundnuts, popularly known as Kofi broke man.

John Mahama eats roasted plantains in a video. Photo source: fari_maha8

Source: Instagram

The meal was served with coconut toffee and condensed toffee on the side. The president-elect appeared happy as he ate the delicacy and even shared the meal with his entourage, passing the plate around.

The video was posted on her Instagram story after the Electoral Commission declared Mahama the winner of the 2024 general elections. The announcement was made on December 9, confirming Mahama’s victory over Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

John Mahama’s win marks his return to power after serving as president from 2012 to 2016. The election was won by a landslide, with Bawumia conceding defeat before the official results were announced and congratulated Mahama.

John Mahama's meal warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

alexanderadutwum said:

"Let pray for him so he performs..not because he is eating kokoo ..it means he is humble."

mhizlaurel wrote:

"Awww😢 Such a humble soul."

cheersandyumsgh said:

"Nice one! I tap into your blessings.🔥"

amalibaamaliba wrote:

"Who can hate such a humble soul."

richmond_eze_benson wrote:

"1. Vice President 2. Acting President 3. President - First Time 4. President - Second Time Congratulations Daddy, l tap into this grace sir."

NDC campaign song tops charts

The NDC and John Mahama have even more milestones to celebrate, as their Kwen Kwen song is currently the country's number-one song.

According to a report by YEN.com.gh, the song started performing significantly better after John Mahama was elected president.

The catchy tune was composed by popular musician and producer Nacee.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh