Ghanaian highlife artiste Kuami Eugene, known privately as Eugene Kwame Marfo, has revealed how he bought his first car at 19.

He detailed that he was able to afford the car after his first single, Angela, became a nationwide jam, getting him attention and opportunities in his music career.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Kuami Eugene revealed that he is a lover of cars and has admired several brands of cars over the years.

The talented singer, who recently mourned his beloved late grandmother, detailed that he bought a Hyundai Elantra from the revenue he generated from Angela, which garnered millions of streams on YouTube and several other streaming platforms.

See the Angela music video below:

The award-winning singer said:

"I bought my first car at the age of 19 and it was an Elantra. I bought it myself after Angela. At that time, I had it for GH¢45,000. That was actually my first time holding such a huge amount".

The Ohemaa hitmaker stated his hopes of getting some luxurious cars which he has eyed for himself.

What is Wheels On YEN?

Wheels On YEN is the latest editorial project from YEN.com.gh dedicated to Ghanaian celebrities' lifestyles.

Centred around cars (vehicles), Wheels On YEN gives celebrities an opportunity to share their preferences in cars and reasons for choosing what they drive.

