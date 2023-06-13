Samini has announced his return to music after completing his exams at GIMPA

The celebrated artiste who put his career on hold temporarily, only performing at a few shows, has announced his full comeback

His fans who have backed him throughout his academic and musical journey have expressed excitement about the artiste's decision

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste Samini, known privately as Emmanuel Andrews Samini, has announced his comeback to music full-time.

Samini returns to music after bagging a degree at GIMPA Photo credit: @samini_dagaati

Source: Instagram

Samini made this announcement after completing his exams at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, GIMPA.

In a tweet shared on his official Twitter handle, the award-winning artiste said he has finally returned to music, where he excelled.

The celebrated dancehall performer and Linda hitmaker who won the SRC presidency election at GIMPA said that he could not believe he had successfully completed his studies at GIMPA and finally bagged a degree.

He thanked his fans and a few friends who had inspired him to pursue his promise to further his education. Among the names he mentioned was musician Kokoveli, known privately as Nathaniel Totimeh.

Samini said:

"I've finished the school and I can’t believe it. #TGBTG …. Grand #graduation loading. #akyesaaaaaaaaaa. Thanks to all my mates, especially @KokoveliGh, who reminded me of my promise to myself …BETTER LATE THAN NEVER. YOU CAN DO IT. ❤️✊. BACK TO THE MUSIC. Ready?"

See Samini's post about his return to music below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Samini's announcement of his return to music

Some Ghanaians congratulated the artiste and anticipated his return while others claimed they were motivated by Samini to pursue their education.

@Christ2Sarfowaa wrote:

U sure u didn't know I've been contemplating whether to go back or let it slide, thanks to your timely intervention, I'll go back to the classroom

@kamalabdul123 commented:

Congratulations nana where the party dey tonight

@ilordwani commented:

Congrats king. Wishing u nothing but d best in ur next chapter of life #Akyesaaaaaaaa

@b4babil commented:

Can't wait... I know what u can do.... Mighty Forever

Samini advises Ashaiman youth

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Samini advised the youngsters of Ashaiman to watch what they say.

In his reaction to the Ghana Armed Forces' statement regarding the Ashaiman-Ghana Army issue which resulted in injuries, Samini commented that there was the need to exercise decorum.

Some Ghanaians disagreed with Samini's opinion on what the youth should or should not do.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh