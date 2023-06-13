The Deputy Minister for Education, John Ntim Fordjour, has promised to assist a struggling young man through university

The Ghanaian legislator offered to help Koomson Stephen following a post by Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah

Since achieving 5As and 3Bs in the 2021 WASSCE, Stephen had to put his education on the back burner due to financial limitation

Deputy Minister for Education, John Ntim Fordjour, has offered to help a brilliant young Ghanaian who excelled in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency promised to assist in response to a post by Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah.

Deputy education minister offers to help poor young Ghanaian man with 5As in WASSCE. Photo credit: @AmeyawDebrah/@NtimFordjour.

Source: Twitter

Ameyaw Debrah shares young man's story

Per the media personality, Koomson Stephen, a Mpohor Senior High School alumnus, earned 5As and 3Bs in the 2021 WASSCE but put his education on the back burner due to financial constraints.

"Koomson Stephen is a graduate of Mpohor SHS in the Western Region with 5As and 3Bs in his WASSCE in 2021.

"Due to financial constraints and circumstances beyond him, the needy but brilliant student has abandoned education since 2021. He joined "Galamsey" artisanal mining and other menial jobs to survive and support other junior siblings," Debrah shared on Twitter.

The renowned blogger's post generated reactions, including a comment from the deputy education minister.

''Will like to meet Koomson. Is there a way you can arrange for us to meet him and assist him through university to realise his dream? God bless you for bringing his plight to notice,'' the lawmaker posted.

Online users heap praises on MP

People have since been praising the minister over his decision to assist Stephen in accomplishing his dream.

@MillicentSAsie1 said:

God Almighty bless you, honourable.

@adjah_ernest mentioned:

God bless you, Sir. May generations be significant as you.

@nkntim reacted:

Thank you, Papa.

@akwess_mannie shared:

Great, Blessings, Hon. Ntim.

@YeboahObiri posted:

Thank you, Sir!

@bedium191 said:

God richly bless you, man of God.

@sam033376emm commented:

God bless you in advance.

@Emmanue59738653 mentioned:

Thanks. @NtimFordjour. You are indeed a minister who cares.

@inusahsalif commented:

His contact is there. Please let your aid call him.

Source: YEN.com.gh