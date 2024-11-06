Shatta Wale teased a new song in an Instagram post, sharing a short video of himself singing the catchy tune

The musician said the song was titled Hennessy and Coca-Cola and asked his fans if he should drop the tune or not

In the comments section, followers of the dancehall star were in love with the song and urged him to release it

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has teased a new song on Instagram.

The dancehall artist shared a short video of himself singing a track titled Hennessy and Coca-Cola.

In the caption of the post, an excited Shatta Wale asked fans if he should release the tune or not.

Shatta Wale teases a brand-new song on Instagram and asks fans if he should release the full version. Photo source: Shatta Wale

Fans quickly responded in the comments, expressing their excitement and asking him to release the song. In the caption, he wrote:

"Hennessy and Coca-Cola 💨Make I drop am 🤣🙌 #H&C#2025 preparations"

This latest teaser comes after ShattaWale's album SAFA, which he released in September.

The album has done well, gaining good streaming numbers. Despite this, the musician shows no signs of slowing down.

Shatta Wale's song snippet excites fans

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users after Shatta Wale teased a new song.

bro.ikeofficial said:

"As dem dey talk, then we dey cash out… smart move from the KING @shattawalenima ❤️"

bartley.alone_ commented:

"Wale, you have to stop calling out names 😭 it's becoming 2moorch and we're hating it lowkey. We want Hit Songs, these type of melodies is enaff! I'm tired of this dudes dragging #SM fans on the media."

69_cloud.blocks said:

"This tracks all I know say them they longest 😂😂…. He get the perfect time he go release am."

naanunoo1988 said:

"@hellovybes_ very true we’re waiting for him to die before we celebrate him.Ghana for you."

Shatta Wale grows beef with Black Sherif

Shatta Wale has been making waves outside of his music. His misunderstandings with other artists have also generated significant buzz.

YEN.com.gh reported that he had a problem with Black Sherif after a photo was shared on social media as a way to make fun of him.

Shatta Wale then demanded that Blacko apologise to him or make him his enemy, claiming that he had already 'finished' other careers.

