25-year-old DWP Academy Afrodancer Championrolie recently received several gifts, including a car

The dancer couldn't control himself as he joined the surprise presentation of the gifts in the presence of his colleagues

Videos of the heartwarming moment as he drooled over the presentation have surfaced online

Ghanaian dancer Championrolie, who recently turned 25, lost his cool as he saw what would be his new car.

A group of fans planned the surprise with the dancer's colleagues from the DWP Academy.

DWP Academy star Championrolie is thrilled as he sets eyes on his new car for the first time. Photo source: Championrolie

They crashed an ongoing rehearsal to present the new car, a brand new iPhone 16 pro max, to Championrolie.

The gifts appeared to be a delayed celebration of his 25th birthday which happened while he was on a dance assignment in Asia.

Endurance Grand and Lisa Quama were among several colleagues who were present during

Championrolie thanks supporters

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Championrolie was moved to tears as he recounted the profound moment.

He hosted a live chat with fans on TikTok and began to cry as he expressed his gratitude to his supporters and reflected on how far he had come in life.

It took his colleagues Demzy Baye and others to jump on the chat and cheer him up. The DWP Academy stars reminded him of how hard he had worked and the great determination that had led him to this point in life.

Fans react to Championrolie's presentation

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Championrolie's car surprise gift.

kadijatu_245 said:

"Congratulations 🥳 mi champion 🔥🏆 God will continue to bless you beyond human imagination 🙏🏾this is just the beginning 🚘🚘🥳 God bless the Queens may their pockets never run dry 🙏🏾🙏🏾💛💛💛"

lisaquama wrote:

"The day has come!!🔥🔥🔥"

honestlyatswei remarked:

"Congratulations to you. You are very deserving, may God bless you with many more🎉🎉🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"

feliciaowusuagyeiwaa added:

"His tears really broke me down. this' really the tears of a Mommy's boy🥲"

