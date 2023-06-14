Actor Yaw Dabo visited the camp of the Ghana Black Stars, where he spent time with the players

In the video, the actor cracked jokes with Mohammed Kudus and some other teammates and got them laughing

The Black Stars of Ghana are in camp ahead of their AFCON qualifier against Madagascar on Sunday

Popular Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo, made a surprise visit to the camp of the Ghana Black Stars, bringing smiles and laughter to the players. In a video that quickly went viral, Yaw Dabo was seen spending quality time with the national team ahead of their important AFCON qualifier against Madagascar on Sunday, 18 June.

During his visit, Yaw Dabo shared light-hearted moments with some of the players, including Mohammed Kudus, and his jokes had the entire team bursting into laughter. The camaraderie between the actor and the footballers created a jovial atmosphere, helping boost morale within the camp.

The Ghana Black Stars are currently in preparation mode for their upcoming match, which holds significant importance in their journey towards qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations. Yaw Dabo's surprise appearance provided a much-needed break from the rigorous training sessions and allowed the players to relax and unwind.

Yaw Dabo, known for his comedic talents, has a large following in Ghana and is widely regarded as one of the country's most beloved actors. His visit to the Black Stars' camp not only delighted the players but also brought joy to their fans, who eagerly shared the video across various social media platforms.

Yaw Dabo gets peeps laughing

Netizens who saw the video laughed and appreciated the bond the actor shared with the players.

C.K Taylor said:

The interaction is so amazing

JET commented:

love how the players they vibe with am

tettehemmauelorigenal reacted:

this is a beautiful instruction

