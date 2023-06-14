Hajia Bintu, in a hilarious video with fellow TikToker Nana Mitch, did a test to see how long an iPhone can stay on her backside

The curvaceous influencer excitedly stood still as the phone was placed on her behind, with her friends cheering her on

It took a while before the phone fell from Hajia's mountainous derriere

Popular influencer Hajia Bintu, in a video, teamed up with fellow TikToker Nana Mitch to conduct a rather amusing experiment. The aim was to test the endurance of an iPhone on Hajia Bintu's backside, resulting in an entertaining display that left viewers in stitches.

Hajia Bintu and Nana Mitch play hilarious game

Source: TikTok

The video began with Hajia Bintu, who is known for her curvaceous figure, standing still with excitement while Nana Mitch carefully placed the iPhone on her behind. Friends and onlookers gathered around, cheering on the funny test. The atmosphere was filled with laughter and anticipation as the peculiar experiment got underway.

With the phone resting on the sizable mound of flesh, The TikToker attempted to keep it in place, showcasing her determination and balance. Despite the unusual nature of the situation, she managed to remain steady, much to the amusement of her friends and spectators.

As time passed, the suspense built, and everyone eagerly awaited the outcome. Minutes felt like hours as the iPhone bravely clung to its unconventional perch, but it eventually fell.

Hajia Bintu excites fans

The video sparked hilarious reactions from social media users as they found the footage humorous.

user30432353037 wrote:

My back is not like this but I have 14 plus

isaacntim said:

Ghana be funny country waaa ei

Kwamzy47 commented:

ei Hajia go kee person with her nyash

Hajia Bintu and friends at a restaurant

In another story, Hajia Bintu and her friends visited a popular restaurant, Oseikrom Aduane Pa, in a video, and the meal they ordered sparked interesting reactions online.

The group ordered a large pot of fufu filled with different types of meats and numerous eggs and had a blast.

Many Ghanaians were surprised at the quantity of food they ordered and saw it as a waste of money, while others lamented the number of eggs.

Source: YEN.com.gh