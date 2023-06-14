Yaw Dabo, Ghanaian actor and Dabo Soccer Academy team owner said he arrived in Nima to scout for footballers because of Mohammed Kudus

Dabo revealed that the Black Stars player spoke with him and urged him to scout for players in his town for free

Dabo begged the players to ensure that they put on their best performance in order to secure a position among the scouts

Kumawood, actor and founder of the Dabo Soccer Academy, Yaw Dabo, known privately as Samuel Yaw Dabo, has taken his team and football scout to Nima, Accra, as part of his justifiers' competition.

The actor detailed that the Ajax and Black Stars star had advised him to take his scouts to Nima to give opportunities to some talented footballers.

Yaw Dabo advises Nima players and tells them Kudus sent him to scout for players in the town Photo credit: kudus_mohammed @+plus1tv/Youtube

In videos which capture scenes from the justifiers, which is ongoing in Nima, the entertaining actor detailed that he was in Nima because of Kudus.

The football enthusiast, who has got a partnership with a Barcelonian football club, told the players who had flooded the Alajo astroturf to impress the scout that they should work hard and play very well in order to get selected by the scout, Xavi Hildago, to play for the top European clubs.

Dabo stated:

"Do not be under pressure, be disciplined and play your best. Kudus asked me to come her with the scout to give you a chance. He made this request because if he had got the opportunity you have today, he would not have suffered. I am pleading with you to do your best"

Watch the video of Yaw Dabo advising the players below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Dabo advising players

Some Ghanaians who reacted to the video praised Dabo and showered him with praise and blessings for giving an opportunity to the younger and ambitious players to excel

@boakyefrank1007 commented:

Seriously...God bless Dabo. God bless our homeland Ghana ... Kofi Boakye inside Kumasi

@ohemaablackie1000 commented:

I really appreciate what Yaw Dabo is doing, he really loves his country, and I wish we should all support him with his good work. I love my country ❤️

@gentleimage commented:

When a mother's support is on ur side, no doubt. He will be picked. Love u, mom.❤

Young boy thanks Dabo after passing justifiers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a young footballer Terry Baah Emmanuel has apparently passed the Yaw Dabo-organized Justify Your Inclusion test with flying colours.

In an interview, the youngster expressed his happiness at being on the right track, saying it had always been his desire to play in Europe.

The youngster has received plaudits from online users for his outstanding talent, with many also praising Yaw Dabo.

