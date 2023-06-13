Ghanaian actors Yaw Dabo and Dr Likee have featured Barcelonian football scout Xavi Hildago in their comedy skit

In the trending skit, Xavi was almost scammed by Dr Likee who had posed as the owner of the Dabo Soccer Academy

Some netizens reacted to the video, stating different opinions about the football scout's acting skills

Barcelonian football scout Xavi Hildago acted in a funny skit with actors Ebenezer Akwesi Antwi, known publicly as Dr Likee and Samuel Yaw Dabo.

The football scout who had arrived in Ghana to aid the players in the Dabo Soccer Academy to find clubs in Europe displayed his acting skills in the new comedy skit.

In the comedy skit, Xavi seemed lost while looking for Yaw Dabo, the diminutive actor whose visit to Europe recently sparked a conversation and approached Dr Likee for assistance.

In an attempt to scam Xavi, the creative and entertaining actor posed as the owner of the football academy, calling Dabo his employee.

The Kumawood actor, whose recent altercation with Achimota Mall's management caused a stir online, took Xavi to a bar, offered him some drinks and began feeding him with false information until Kyekyeku, a popular comedian who also starred in the short film and Dabo arrived at the scene to chase him away.

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of the Barcelonian football scout acting in a skit with Yaw Dabo and Dr Likee

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video. They laughed about the video and opined that Xavi had great acting skills

John Wilson commented:

Kyekyeku was acting like Santo here

Freedom Adinortey commented:

IF YOU EVER HAVE THE CHANCE TO USE THE SCOUT XAVI AGAIN, HE WAS SUPERBLY ON POINT

DE REECE commented:

Not only a scout very good at acting as well

Hiroshima Guy TV commented:

You can always trust my Kumasi boys..they will make money out of every opportunity…Herh they have turned the scout into an actor by force and created content out of it

Barcelonian football scout pounds fufu in video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Xavi Hildago exhibited his strength in a fufu pounding class organised by Yaw Dabo in a funny video.

Yaw Dabo who could be seen in the background was giving him morale as he urged him to keep pounding.

After a short time, the tired Spanish soccer scout passed the pistil over to the real fufu pounder.

