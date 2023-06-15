Actor Bismark The Joke, in an interview with Kwaku Manu on his Aggressive Interview show, talked about his early beginnings as an actor

The actor said the journey has not been easy, stating that worked for free in his first few movies

According to him, the first remuneration he received for his work was just GH¢100, but he noted that he is grateful for the opportunities

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In a recent interview with popular Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu on his Aggressive Interview show, actor Bismark The Joke opened up about his humble beginnings in the film industry. The talented actor, known for his comic movies, revealed that his journey to success was far from easy.

Ghanaian actor Bismark The Joke Photo Source: Bismarkthejoke

Source: Facebook

During the interview with Kwaku Manu, Bismark The Joke shared that when he first started his acting career, he faced numerous challenges, including working without receiving any payment.

Recalling those early days, Bismark The Joke revealed that his first-ever remuneration for his acting skills was a meagre amount of GH¢100. Despite the small sum, he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to showcase his talent and kickstart his acting career. He said it was a significant milestone for him, marking the beginning of a promising journey in the entertainment industry.

Kwaku Manu and Bismark The Joke's interview warm hearts

tagorsterling1513 wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Crucial interview. Kwaku Manu style of asking questions is very accurate and unique. Keep it up.

gabrielboateng4524 commented:

God bless Kwaku Manu for the good work he does and keep doing for others.

kwakuamankwah8039 reacted:

He is one of the finest comedian Ghana has..

Another interview Kwaku Manu interview

In another story, Kumawood Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu, popularly known as Bob Sika, interviewed a thief who gave him hints that implied he had stolen from him before.

During the interview, the thief detailed that he had stolen people's items since 1998 but decided to put an end to it in 2022.

As the conversation progressed, the thief dropped some facts and hints that gave Kwaku Manu the impression that the man he was interviewing had once stolen items from him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh