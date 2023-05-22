Kumawood Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu popularly known as Bob Sika interviewed a thief who gave him hints that implied that he had stolen from him before

During the interview, the thief detailed that he had stolen people's items since 1998 but decided to put an end to it in 2022

As the conversation progressed, the thief dropped some facts and hints which gave Kwaku Manu the impression that the man he was interviewing had once stolen items from him

Kumawood Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu popularly known as Bob Sika, interviewed a man who claimed he had been a thief for almost twenty-five years upon starting his robbery journey in 1998. Kwaku Manu later discovered that the man was a suspect in his once-stolen items incident.

Kwaku Manu (left and right), ex-convict (middle) Photo credit: kwakumanutv

Source: Youtube

In an interview with the ex-convict, the man detailed that he hailed from Bono Ahafo and had escaped to Kumasi to continue his robbery activities after losing a friend to robbery.

The ex-convict, whose real name was not publicised by his interviewer, said that he first moved from Bono to Kumasi to prey on innocent victims. According to the ex-convict, some of his robbery activities were pick-pocketing, robbing homes, and creating road barriers in order to rob passengers of their possessions.

After describing how his house robbery plans were often executed, Kwaku Manu became alarmed, realising that a similar incident had happened at his school in a town in Kumasi called Brofo Yedur.

Kwaku Manu was convinced that the thief he was interviewing was behind the painful robbery that took place at his school some time ago. He detailed that his trousers were even taken from a window in his school and left on the floor behind the house after the money in it was taken.

Kwaku Manu said:

Someone has done a similar thing to me before. When I woke up, my trousers had been taken and my money was not in it.

The robber interrupted as he probed:

Is it your school by the roadside? Did you find the trousers behind your windows?

Kwaku Manu quickly asked the ex-convict if he had been there and whether he was the person behind that robbery. However, the ex-convict denied any knowledge of the incident, saying he hadn't been there despite giving vivid details about what actually happened and the location of the robbery.

Watch the video of Kwaku Manu and the ex-convict below

The Kumawood actor, who had shared his struggles and how he worked hard to attain his current heights, was not too convinced by the ex-convict's claim that he was not one of the people responsible for the robbery. He gave the thief a confusing stare, perplexed about how he could execute such robbery when he had suffered cranial injuries, had his wrists cut, arms injured and had spent several years in prison.

The ex-convict said that he had changed and needed support to find work since he did not want to give any chance to thoughts that might influence him to return to his robbery lifestyle.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Kwaku Manu and the thief's interview

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the interview and said that the man deserved a chance. They were excited about his truthful personality.

Emelia Tibbles commented:

This guy is really funny, I hope he really gets help. It’s never late, there can be a change. Possible.

Priscilla Osei commented:

This conversation didn't end. There must be a part two. He has a lot to share with us

De Boss commented:

I have watched this interview more than 4times very educative n entertaining.

Eric Kwarteng commented:

The best interview in 2023. He has been truthful, factual, educative and humorous.

