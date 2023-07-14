Ghanaian socialite Ayisha Modi has clarified the relationship between herself and Stonebwoy and his wife

Ayisha Modi said that Stonebwoy and his shared their marital problems with her for advice and counsel

She added that the current distance between Stonebwoy and herself is because of their busy lifestyles and nothing else

Ghanaian socialite Ayisah Modi has finally addressed her current relationship with Stonebwou and Dr Louisa. She said all was well despite rumours that the musician had cut her off.

According to Ayisah Modi, her relationship with Stonebwoy is still intact even though she no longer hangs around him.

She added that Dr Louisa treats her like a sister-in-law because of her close relationship with her husband.

A phone interview between Ayisha Modi and her goddaughter revealed the situation between Stonebwoy and the dancehall artiste.

Ayisha Modi revealed that Stonebwoy's wife is not jealous and has no issues with her closeness to the singer.

Stonebwoy is a brother, whiles his wife is like a best friend. That is how my relationship with them was. Nothing really happened between Stinebwoy and I. The things people were saying were getting too much.

His wife has never been the jealous type because I'm very close to Lousia. We are even closer than how I relate to Stonebwoy.

Watch the interview below:

Peeps react to Ayisha Modi's claims that Stonebwooy discusses his marriage with her

Many were surprised that Stonebwoy would share his private issues with Ayisha Modi, who has been known to spill secrets when her relationships turn sour.

@comfortacquah270 commented:

Who in their right mind will discuss their marriage issue with Ayisha Modi?

@marydjidjor1148 commented:

Eiiiii madam Ayisha. I never knew you are a marriage counsellor for Stonebowy and his wife. Madam madam.

Ayisha Modi replies Abass Sariki's denial, saying he was right for insulting her

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Ayisha Modi's reply after her supposed husband, Abass Sariki, denied having any marital relationships with her.

She said Abass Sariki denied their marriage because he was upset with her.

Ayisha cemented her stance with photos of them together as a couple in matching outfits.

