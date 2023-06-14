A video of Alidu Seidu showing off his skills as a barber has sparked reactions online

The man whose hair was being trimmed was heard in the video voicing his displeasure

Netizens who saw the video laughed off at the reaction of both the player and the man

Black Stars player, Alidu Seidu has cracked ribs on social media after he attempted to trim the hair of a young Ghanaian man.

A video, that has since gone viral, showed the 23-year-old defender at a barbering saloon trying out his luck as he trimmed the hair of a young man amidst cheers from excited onlookers.

Alidu Seidu trims the hair of young Ghanaian

Initially, the young man seemed delighted that a player of the senior national team was the one attending to him.

That euphoria suddenly changed when he realized that he might look unrecognizable if doesn't speak up.

With this, he started to complain over the haircut, stressing that he doesn't want a low cut, which he feels is something that the player is trying to do.

The player, however, urged the young man to calm down because he knows what he was doing and wasn't going to give him a bald look as he thinks.

Alidu Seidu who plies his trade for Clermont Foot FC in the French Ligue 1 is currently with the Black Stars team in Ghana as they prepare to play Madagascar on Sunday in an AFCON qualifier.

The one-minute video which was captioned "Alidu Seidu the barber" had gathered over 700 likes at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians react to the act by the Black Stars player

Netizens who saw the video laughed at the reaction of the player and the young man.

Ayas Maestro reacted

Ahhh Ali

Hakimovic (IBM) indicated:

Baba Alidou Seidu will spoil ur hair ooo

