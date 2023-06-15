Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey has cracked ribs with his hilarious jokes during Black Stars training

He teased Ati Zigi, the award-winning goalkeeper, claiming he will still concede goals despite his football acrobatics

Other teammates who were training with them and netizens who chanced on the video burst into uncontrollable laughter

During training, Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey teased goalkeeper Ati Zigi and got his teammates bursting into uncontrollable laughter.

Thomas Partey teased Ati Zigi at training Photo credit: @ghana_blackstars

While displaying some football skills as the Black Stars prepared to play against Madagascar in the African Cup of Nation's qualifiers, Ati Zigi got his skilful training interfered with funny remarks from Thomas Partey.

"After all this skilful play, he will still concede a goal too,"Thomas Partey teased Zigi

In the video shared on Black Stars' official TikTok page, the Arsenal midfielder stood with other teammates who looked equally interested in the award-winning goalkeeper's skills.

Ati Zigi played the ball with his right foot, playing it onto his back and performing other difficult tricks that seemed to have impressed Partey and the other players.

Watch the video of Ati Zigi displaying his football skills and getting teased below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Partey teasing Ati Zigi

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video positively, commenting with laughter emojis and admiring Ati Zigi's foot works, while others stated that they had missed the late Christian Atsu.

Paa Qwesi said:

Abeg bench Jordan and let Ati Zigi play on the wings ah

Rich Jozay stated:

Keeper seff be good pass Dede Ayew eii

Frank Opoku Twum added:

Wow, he got some foot works .Atizigi

KhojoManuel wrote:

Where is Atsu?? he first came to mind when I saw their gathering. RIP camp.

BONGNIKUU ROGER commented:

Partey too why? how could you say this to Zigi

