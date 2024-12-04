Kali Starrr, rapper and daughter of Stacy Amoateng, captivated many people with her beauty when she attended the Gen Z Fest

The beauty queen rocked a mini denim skirt and a cropped T-shirt, a bob frontal lace wig, and heavy makeup in a video

Many people talked about Kali's beauty, while others admired her mother's support for her in the entertainment industry

Calista Meusique Amoateng, aka Kali Starrr, the daughter of seasoned media personality Stacy Amoateng, turned many heads online when she showed up at Gen Z Fest.

Stacy Amoateng's daughter's praised for beauty

A video from the event that got many people talking was about Stacy Amoateng's daughter, Kali Starrr.

A video of her arriving at the venue in a mini jeans skirt, a cropped T-shirt and a ginger bob-styled frontal lace wig got many people admiring her beauty.

The 2022 winner of Miss Teen Tourism World completed her look by wearing sneakers, and she accessorised her casual look by wearing jewellery. Her makeup was perfectly done, as it highlighted her beautiful facial features.

When she arrived, Kali Starrr, a recent graduate of Achimota School, asked her mother where she was. When she saw her, she hugged her tightly, which made many people admire the bond between mother and daughter.

Which artists performed at Gen Z Fest?

The free event was held on December 3, 2024, at Untamed Empire. It included a workshop and the opportunity to learn a skill from experts.

Fashion designer Quophi Micheals, makeup artist Nancy Blaq, J'adore Cosmetic founder Zahara Hassan and special effect makeup artist Grace Hayfron were the experts in attendance at the event.

Ghanaian musicians entertained guests who attended the event. Rappers Fameye and Eno Barony, singer Adina and rapper Kali Starrr mounted the stage to perform.

Below is the video of Kali Starrr's arrival:

Reactions to Kali Starrr's look

Many people thronged the comment section, expressing admiration for how gorgeous Kali Starrr looked at the Gen Z Fest.

Others also admired that her mother, Stacy Amoateng, supported her in whatever she did in the entertainment industry.

Below are the lovely reactions from social media users regarding Kali Starr's look at the Gen Z Fest:

posh_lovd said:

"She’s a beautiful young girl. What do you want her to wear?"

densy_creations said:

"She looks just like her mum ...when hosting tv3 music music way back."

dede_giet said:

"Wow she’s looking good ❤️"

obaapa.beads said:

"Such a gorgeous girl 😍"

akosuasika60 said:

"Looking good! Baby ❤️🔥"

georgina._g said:

"I love how She supports her daughter 👏🏻👏🏻💕. Some of u in the comments are just bitter 😂"

_peggye_diamond_ said:

"Her legs 😍"

