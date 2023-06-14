Terry Baah Emmanuel has expressed delight after he reportedly passed the Justify Your Inclusion exercise organised by Yaw Dabo

The young boy, in an interview, said it had always been his dream to play in Europe and is happy he is on the right path

Netizens have praised the young kid for his exceptional talent, with many also commending Yaw Dabo

A talented young boy has expressed joy on being named among the selected few who impressed a Spanish scout at the recently held Justify Your Inclusion exercise organised by popular Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Terry Baah Emmanuel, a resident of Aboabo in the Ashanti Region, is reported to have been the first person to be selected by the Spanish scout, Xavi Hildago for his exceptional footballing skills.

The 15-year-old expressed delight that his hard work and skill had been acknowledged. Quizzed on whether he is excited over the prospect of playing in Europe, the young kid responded in the affirmative.

He said playing in Europe had always been his lifelong dream, adding that he is happy to be on the path to achieving that.

He thanked Yaw Dabo for providing the platform where football talents could be unearthed and nurtured to become football stars.

At the time of writing this report, the video had gathered over 24,000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians applaud Emmanuel on being selected

Social media users who reacted to the video heaped praises on the young kid for standing out during the football justify.

KofiCybork reacted:

Charlie we beg hid their faces from their village people oo

Kwadwojones305 indicated:

richardjusticekaf stated:

I know him, he is a good player.

mr fred25 added:

Awww I am happy for him.. my student he is a very good player

KojoEA re

Remember the name Terry Baah Emmanuel

Spanish scout acts in comedy skits in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Xavi Hildago appeared in a funny skit with Dr Likee and Samuel Yaw Dabo.

The football, scout who was in Ghana to aid the players in the Dabo Soccer Academy to find clubs in Europe, showed off his acting skills in the new comedy skit. In the comedy skit, Xavi seemed lost while looking for Yaw Dabo.

