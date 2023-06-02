Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo donated beds and drinks to the children and carers at the Seek Life Charity Foundation Orphanage

The famous entertainer attained a new age on Sunday, May 28, and celebrated the milestone with the residents of the charity home the next day

After an Instagram post, fans who thronged the comments section lavished her with accolades over the kind deed

Kind-hearted Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo put smiles on the faces of children and carers at the Seek Life Charity Foundation Orphanage with her birthday donation.

The film star clocked a new age on Sunday, May 28, and visited the charity home at Asuboi in Ghana's Eastern Region to celebrate the milestone with the residents of the orphanage.

Beverly Afaglo donates to an orphanage.

Source: Instagram

Beverly Afaglo shares details of donation

According to the Crime to Christ movie personality, she donated beds and other valuable items to the orphanage to mark her birthday.

"Yesterday, May 29, I @beverlyafaglocharityfoundation, donated to Seek Life Charity Foundation Orphanage and celebrated my birthday with them.

''They asked for beds because they had been sleeping on the floor too long, so I donated five bunk beds and some other items,'' she posted on Instagram.

Fans lavished the entertainment star with praises after seeing the warm-hearted photos.

Reactions to the photos of Beverly Afaglo

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the remarks below:

Sandhivagh posted:

Bless you, big sis.

Emefazowonu32 commented:

God bless you, restore you and give you more.

Carlo_tica said:

God bless you.

Rheenycurtis stated:

Can you please put their number here?

Adwoa801 mentioned:

God bless you.

Mynnaotoo said:

God richly bless you. HBD beautiful.

Irene.quartey stated:

God bless you.

Kukua_dasiy commented:

May you never lack for showing them kindness.

Princedavidosei stated:

God bless you.

Mubarakamidkobo said:

@beverly_afaglo GOD bless you more and more, dear.

Animakua reacted:

God bless you.

Jessicawilliamsgh stated:

God bless you. May you never lack.

Hail.asare commented:

Well done, sis.

