Veteran Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his wife, May, are now celebrating 17 years together as a married couple

The movie star posted a lovely photo of himself with his wife online to mark their 17th wedding anniversary

Yul congratulated himself and his wife and noted that she is truly appreciated and showered her with more accolades

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has taken to social media to celebrate 17 years of marriage with his wife, May.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Yul shared the great news with fans by posting an adorable photo of himself with his woman.

Not stopping there, the Nollywood actor also accompanied the lovely snap with a heartwarming caption where he appreciated his wife and also thanked God for their union.

Yul Edochie and wife mark 17th wedding anniversary. Photo: @yuledochie

According to Yul, God has made their union stand the test of time. The actor also thanked Him for His grace.

Not stopping there, Yul also made it known that his wife is truly appreciated as he thanked her for her love and support.

He wrote:

“17yrs Wedding Anniversary.

Na God oo. Big Congratulations to us. I thank God for His grace.

Thank you to my dear wife @mayyuledochie for the love and support always. Truly appreciated. I love you. ”

See his post below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate the celebrity couple

It wasn’t long before numerous fans of the couple and Yul’s celebrity colleagues took to his comment section to gush over their union.

YEN.com.gh gathered some of their comments below:

Ruthkadiri:

“Too cute o what is this.”

Halimabubakar:

“Congrats and more years in bliss.”

Ucheogbodo:

“Happy Anniversary ❤️❤️❤️.”

Maryuranta:

“HWA! my people, many more years to come.”

Queenwokoma:

“Wow! Congratulations odogwu.”

Congrats to the couple.

Yul Edochie's family

The anniversary photo comes after the Nollywood actor recently took to social media to show off his beautiful family.

The movie star said that his family was the reason he does not respond to trolls on social media.

Yul said that if trolls wondered why he didn’t respond to their comments, it was because he was busy taking care of his family.

