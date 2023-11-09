DJ Switch and Allo Danny created a duet of them dancing on TikTok and sparked discussion about their relationship

The pair have been creating content together recently, and it has prompted many people to question the nature of their friendship

Followers in the comment section found the dancing video adorable and expressed their admiration for the pair

DJ Switch and popular dancer Allo Danny, in a TikTok video, came together to create a dance duet that has set tongues wagging about the nature of their relationship.

DJ Switch and the young man, who has been increasingly collaborating on content lately, have left their followers curious and intrigued.

The TikTok video in question features the duo showing off their dance moves in perfect harmony. The two youngsters grooved to Lil Emm's Sabi Boy tune, displaying their impressive synchrony and chemistry. Their performance was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from their followers.

Fans flooded the comment section with admiration, showering the pair with compliments and expressing their affection for the heartwarming video. Many could not help but gush over the undeniable charm and chemistry between DJ Switch and Allo Danny.

DJ Switch and Allo Danny spark rumours

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

President of Ghana said:

Wo kwasea wop3 no adi no nti wode wo ho 3hye hy3 no

Abena_5656 commented:

There is only one solution and that is in black sheriff’s OH NO song go and listen you will find it

virtue❤️lady reacted:

I can feel de chemistry between u tow

CR7 goat said:

Allo what you dey do I no like it one bit hmmm yooooo

@lamarkojo wrote:

Allo wei de3 3mfa, to wadwene mu

DJ Switch and Allo Danny get cosy

In a similar story, DJ Switch, in a video, could be seen getting cosy and hanging out with content creator Allo Danny.

In the video, the adorable pair were spotted wearing broad smiles, with Allo Danny even carrying DJ Switch at one point.

In the comment section of the video, many curious Ghanaians were eager to find out if the pair were dating.

