Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, turned heads online as they dazzled in their second look for their son's christening

Tracey wore a pink corset dress while Frank wore sea blue kaftan and trousers and a deep blue traditional cap

Many people gushed over their gorgeous looks such that they filled the comment section with lovely compliments

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, were spotted looking spectacular in their second outfits at the christening of their newborn son, Nana Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah.

Tracey Boakye and hubby Frank Badu Ntiamoah in their 2nd looks for their son's christening ceremony. Image Credit: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Details of Tracey Boakye and her husband's 2nd look

They decided to break away from the all-white attire to a much more colourful one for their second look.

Tracey chose a pink-themed corset dress, while Mr Badu Ntiamoah opted for two shades of blue.

Tracey wore a corset dress that accentuated her voluptuous figure. The neckline of the dress had large ruffles that covered her entire neck while covering part of her her lower face section.

Mr Badu Ntiamoah wore a deep blue traditional cap, a sea blue kaftan, and trousers.

They smiled and looked cosy in the video as they showed off their exquisite attires.

Below is a video of Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, dazzling at the christening of their son, Nana Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah.

Ghanaians gush over Tracey Boakye and Frank's

Many of her fervent fans gushed over how stunning they looked in their outfits as they showered lovely compliments on them.

empress_gifty said:

Congratulations

_ladyla88 commented:

It’s another baby in the belly the way he keeps holding onto her stomach, I love it

priscilla_amaniampong247 said:

Wedding anniversary or baby Christeningeiiiii sika b3y3 d3 o

larbi9346 remarked:

Beautiful eiii Chaler my bea with kill people, woman of joy, u luk beautiful indeed silence is gold ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

queencyndy25 commented:

This is beautiful ❤️

prettygem63 said:

Perfect to perfect = perfect

nice_outfit_shop.gh said:

The dress is giving

nana_yhaar_lycia stated:

The makeup the dress is givinnnngggg

Tracey Boakye and husband rock all-white look for baby's christening

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah rocked an all-white dress for their first look.

They were sighted at the christening of their son, Nana Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah, which was held on May 19, 2023, in Kumasi.

Source: YEN.com.gh