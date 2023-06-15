Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye is undoubtedly one of the fashionable Kumawood stars with a huge following on social media

The gorgeous married woman with three beautiful children has an unrivalled fashion sense, even during her pregnancy

Tracey Boakye has impressed her followers with her fashion direction after her star-studded wedding to Frank Badu Ntiamoah

Ghanaian actress and Kumawood movie producer Tracey Boakye is trending on social media with her new photos.

The curvaceous actress and mother of three looked flamboyant in a long-sleeve purple shirt she paired with ripped denim jeans flaunting her smooth legs.

Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah look adorable together. Photo credit: @traceyboakye

The top style influencer wore a stunning short hairstyle and smooth makeup for this beautiful photoshoot.

Tracey Boakye accessorised her look with simple stud earrings and gold anklets on both legs while rocking expensive designer sandals.

Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger and some netizens commented on Tracey Boakye's new Instagram post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

queenafiaschwarzenegger stated:

Whose daughter is this beautiful la❤️lalalaaa

awanas beauty stated:

One woman who does not bleach nor bleach her children, God bless you for me

rosetta_eshun stated:

You need to be arrested if beauty is a crime class de3 woa❤️, mama, you do all, it's my birthday today

abenaah serwaah stated:

Proud of you, dear.❤️❤️❤️.keep your ears closed from the outside and keep your eyes open for greater things ahead...

Codjoe Doris stated:

You’re looking nice…. The hairstyle is on point; it fits u more than anybody I have seen this on .. Agudie papabi

afia Babylast stated:

The woman I pray to meet one day, Their madam

Iamama kisses stated:

The more they hate you. The more God blesses you

Check out the photo below:

Tracey Boakye and her husband chop love in video

In another beautiful video, Ghanaian actors Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, couldn't take their eyes off each other.

