Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson dropped a few bombshells in her memoir, including an illicit affair with Sarkodie

According to the actress, Sarkodie impregnated her and asked her not to have the baby

Although the musician is yet to respond, an old video confirming his association with Yvonne Nelson

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An old video of Ghanaian musician Sarkodie confirming his association with Yvonne Nelson has emerged.

According to reports, the nine-year-old video captures Sarkodie confessing to having an "association" with the famed actress.

The interview allegedly aired on MTV, showed the interviewer asking the rapper who was her type of woman, Lydia Forson or Yvonne Nelson.

A collage of Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie Image credit: @sarkodie @yvonnenelson

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie replied in the interview:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"I don't know Lydia personally. I've had an encounter with Yvonne."

Yvonne Nelson launched her new book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

The memoir, which holds secrets about the actress's life, has shocked Ghanaians as some revelations came to light.

Apart from the real identity of her father, Yvonne Nelson made some allegations against Tema-based rapper Sarkodie.

She said she had an affair with the rapper, which resulted in a pregnancy. Yvonne disclosed that Sarkodie asked her to take out the baby, after which he abandoned her.

Parts of the book have been shared by many, including famous journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni on Twitter.

Watch the old interview where Sarkodie admits to knowing Yvonne Nelson here:

Ghanaians react to Sarkodie saying he had an encounter with Yvonne Nelson nine years ago

Twitter is on fire after Yvonne Nelson revealed that Sarkodie impregnated and abandoned her.

@kaatoforreal commented:

The lady said she gravitated towards musicians. What did you expect? Iyanya, Ice prince , Sarkodie?

@Obedkarled commented:

You knack somebody finish dey call am encounter... herr Kabs.

@Bobintongh commented:

Encounter de3 3mu 3den papapaa

Sarkodie celebrates two sold-out concerts in the UK

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Sarkodie jubilated after performing at fully packed venues in the United Kingdom.

The trending video showed the rapper rejoicing after a stunning performance in all of his two sold-out shows in the United Kingdom.

Many congratulated the rapper and urged him to keep working hard.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh