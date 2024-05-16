Dancehall musician Wendy Shay announced on her verified X account that she had parted ways with her manager Bullet's record label, RuffTown Records

She also announced that she had dropped a new song on her newly created YouTube Channel and pleaded with fans to subscribe to it

Many people shared their thoughts on her leaving RuffTown Records in the comments

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay allegedly parted ways with her record label, RuffTown Records as she announced new music and a new YouTube Channel.

Wendy Shay parted ways with RuffTown Records

Taking to her verified X account, Wendy Shay announced that she had released a new song on her new YouTube Channel.

The song, she said is titled Who Cares and is only available on her YouTube Channel @wendyshayofficial and not on that of her former record label RuffTown Records.

One key thing in her message on X that got many people certain that she had left RuffTown Records was when she pleaded with her fans to follow her as she embarked on a new journey.

Wendy Shay also pleased with fans to subscribe to her YouTube Channel and watch the official music video of her new song.

SHAYGANG my new video will not be on rufftown records Chanel. Follow me as I embark on a new journey and subscribe to my new YouTube account.

Below is the post that got many concluding that Wendy shay had left RuffTown Records.

Reactions as Wendy Shay allegedly leaves RuffTown Records

Many people in the comment section deduced that Wendy Shay had left Bullet's RuffTown Records.

Below are the reactions from Ghanaians:

@iamNotime said:

You've left Rufftown records?

@etwe_kokorr said:

Subscribed. Let's goooooo. WHO CARES what happened between you and rufftown?

@EmceePkB said:

Biggest Gang here no matter what leaving must be amicable …we love you shay ❤️❤️

@KutaBen said:

What happened explain yourself I want to know the bottom of the matter.

@Clinton0249 said:

No unnecessary questions let’s just support her by subscribing.

Wendy Shay confused fans with a video of her clone with a bum bigger than hers

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancehall musician Wendy Shay shared a video of her lookalike Zimbabwean rapper and singer Kikky Bada$$ celebrating her birthday.

Wendy Shay's clone rocked an orange bodysuit that flaunted her fine curves and a pair of matching orange heels.

Many people talked about the striking resemblance the two musicians share.

