Yvonne Nelson, in her latest memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, revealed that she was impregnated by Sarkodie and had to get rid of it

According to Yvonne, Sarkodie did not bother to check up on her after the procedure, which saddened her

The revelations by Yvonne have sparked interesting reactions on social media, with many people expressing their surprise

Renowned actress Yvonne Nelson in a shocking revelation made in her latest memoir, titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, opened up about a deeply personal experience involving popular musician Sarkodie.

The memoir delves into the emotional turmoil she faced when she found herself pregnant with Sarkodie's child and had to decide to terminate the pregnancy.

According to Yvonne, Sarkodie displayed a surprising lack of concern following the procedure. She expressed her profound sadness at his apparent indifference and the absence of any follow-up or support from him during such a challenging time. The actress's account has left many readers and fans of both celebrities astounded.

Yvonne Nelson's revelations in her book have ignited a significant buzz on various social media platforms. Many netizens shared their thoughts on the matter, with some questioning Sarkodie's actions.

Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie's fling sparks reactions

Folks on Twitter reacted to the affair between Sarkodie and Yvonne, sharing their opinions.

DennisPeprah13 reacted:

The comments just show in Ghana just become people’s favorite because even after the lady mentioned name ,people are still defending their man.

max_TIG commented:

Her reason for terminating was also because his future wasn’t certain..so because he didn’t have money at the time.

KelvinBlaq8 said:

Sarkodie reach paa he chop Yvonne herrr. )De ne kote hy33 ne tw3 mu Sark afeeli o

Throwback of Sarkodie during the time he met Yvonne Nelson

In another story, Sarkodie uplifted the spirits of many fans on social media with adorable throwback photos.

The photos told a story of his music journey from grass to grace and how far he had come as a rapper and the fame he had achieved.

Many fans, upon seeing the photos, shared diverse reactions to the post, with many feeling inspired and motivated.

