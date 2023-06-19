Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has spoken highly about his friend of twenty years in a viral video

The brand influencer revealed some details about his relationship with Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson

The 39-year-old is married to Ghanaian lawyer Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, and the adorable couple has two children together

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has showered accolades on her longtime friend Yvonne Nelson as she promotes her memoir, which has become a trending topic on social media.

Yvonne Nelson, John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya Nkornu rock beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @blissghana

Source: Instagram

The married man with two lovely children looked elegant in a black outfit while talking about Yvonne Nelson and their shared experiences.

The 39-year-old revealed that the celebrated actress is tough to deal with if you don't understand her.

We have been friends for quite a long time, maybe close to twenty years. We did our first The Prince Bride and plenty of other films.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

What I can say about Yvonne is that Yvonne is sweet, but you know there is a but. She is sweet, caring, and understanding. She is very difficult.

You have to know Yvonne to be able to deal with Yvonne. We have argued so many things over petty things.Yvonne wants it like that, and later we agree on it.

Watch the video below;

Yvonne Nelson: Ghanaian Actress Says She Got Impregnated By Sarkodie In 2010

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sarkodie, who impregnated Yvonne Nelson in 2010.

They chose not to retain the baby since, according to Yvonne, the young musician's future was uncertain.

Famous journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni tweeted a passage from that section of the book on Twitter, but the rapper's identity was withheld.

Yvonne Nelson Rocks A Black Short Dress, GH¢12K Balenciaga Sandals And Natural Hairstyle For Her Book Launch

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson who looked ethereal in black at the launch of her book on June 18, 2023.

The stunning entrepreneur accessorised her basic cornrow braids with white beads for the celebrity-studded occasion.

The 37-year-old woman looked stunning in the red carpet pictures with immaculate makeup and striking lipstick.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh