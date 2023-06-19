Yvonne Nelson's ex-boyfriend Iyanya has reacted to the contents of the actress' recently released memoir I Am Not Yvonne Nelson

In a tweet, Iyanya, a Nigerian singer, sounded surprised by the amount of personal information Yvonne had put in her book

He was particularly reacting to the part where Yvonne had claimed to have got rid of a pregnancy he had with Sarkodie

Nigerian singer and songwriter Iyanya, known in private life as Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, has reacted to Yvonne Nelson's book which is trending online.

The Ghanaian actress released a memoir titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson on Sunday, June 18, 2023, as the world celebrated Fathers' Day.

The book which is being sold for almost 400 Cedis ( 35 dollars) on Amazon, contained many revelations about Yvonne's life.

Yvonne Nelson reveals Sarkodie got her pregnant

Among the many things she revealed in the book, Yvonne disclosed that she had once got pregnant for award-winning rapper Sarkodie.

According to the mother of one, she had a relationship with Sarkodie which ended after she got pregnant and got rid of it at the behest of the rapper.

Following the revelation in Yvonne's memoir, there have been loads of tweets on the Ghanaian Twitter space. One of these tweets caught the attention of Iyanya who once dated Yvonne.

Quoting a tweet, Iyanya expressed surprise at how much information had been put in the memoir by his ex-girlfriend.

"Isn’t this too much information? Is this also in the book?," Iyanya wondered.

Yvonne Nelson Claims Peter Ala Adjetey Is Her Biological Father

Meanwhile, Yvonne Nelson also disclosed in her book that her real father is the venerated late former Speaker of Parliament Peter Ala Adjetey.

According to her, it took her over five years to begin taking steps to unravel the truth about her real father.

