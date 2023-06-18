Some Ghanaian actors, musicians, movie producers and influencers looked elegant in classy outfits for the launch of Yvonne Nelson's memoir

The author and actress Yvonne Nelson wore a black ensemble and white mules for the launch of her book titled This Is Not Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian TikToker Jackline Mensah has wowed her followers with her bold hairstyle choice for the star-studded event

A bevvy of Ghanaian celebrities has gathered at the Peduase Lodge for the launch of actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson's memoir.

The A-lister Yvonne Nelson looked ethereal in a black cleavage-baring blazer dress while rocking a natural braided hairstyle for the star-studded event.

Becca, Jackline Mensah, Yvonne Nelson, John Dumelo and Majid's wife look fabulous in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @ronnieiseverywhere

The new celebrity author was spotted on the red carpet with actor and politician John Dumelo, who looked dapper in a black shirt, denim jeans and black leather boots.

Majid Michel's wife looks fabulous in a casual and chic outfit

The beautiful wife of Ghanaian actor Majid Michel turned heads in a white long-sleeve shirt and black pants. She accessorised her look with a red beaded bag and stunning earrings.

Martha Ankomah looks regal in a two-piece outfit

Ghanaian actress and businesswoman Martha Ankomah wore a two-piece silk outfit, mild makeup and a simple ponytail hairstyle as she catwalk in pointed high heels.

Joselyn Dumas and Jackline Mensah look gorgeous in beautiful outfits

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas looked flamboyant in a sleeveless flared dress and lustrous straight hairstyle for the event.

TikToker Jackline Mensah stole the spotlight with her yellow suit pants and coloured hairstyle.

Filmmaker Shirley Frimpong Manso looked classy in her stunning outfit, signature blond hairstyle, and mild makeup.

Kwaku Manu, Empress Gifty and Becca look stunning in elegant outfits

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu looked dapper in a black tee shirt and denim jeans for the event. Empress Gifty wowed her followers with her red lace top, a brown form-fitting long-sleeve shirt, and matching trousers.

Ghanaian actress Becca looked splendid in a black outfit and blond African braids as she arrived at the event with Miss Ghana 2020 Monique Mawulawe.

Yvonne Nelson almost broke down in tears at her book launch

Watch the video as Yvonne Nelson appreciates her sponsors and celebrities at the event.

Yvonne Nelson poses with Adjetey Annag and other male stars

Akuapem Poloo rocks a stunning gown as she poses with Yvonne Nelson

Jessica Williams and Peter Richie were spotted together at the event

Rocky Dawuni and musician Trigmatic don elegant outfits

