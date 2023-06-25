Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama posted an Instagram visual relaxing on a boat on Saturday, June 24

The founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Engineers and Planners was captured showing his luxury wristwatch

Fans and followers of the business owner have viewed the clip many times on his page, where one named the millionaire a mentor

Ghanaian business owner and millionaire Ibrahim Mahama has been enjoying time on a boat in a visual posted to his Instagram account.

The founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Engineers and Planners looked relaxed as he posed for pictures in the luxury boat.

Ibrahim Mahama flaunts his rich lifestyle on a posh boat. Photo credit: ibrahim_mahama_71.

Ibrahim Mahama's look

The businessman looked modest as he wore a T-shirt over black trousers. He flaunted his luxury watch, as seen in the visual on his page.

Ibrahim Mahama appeared to be spending time alone or with the camera person. More than five thousand fans and followers have watched the video slides, which garnered comments from netizens.

See the visual below:

Fans and followers rave over the video slides of Ibrahim Mahama

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

Icannb_p posted:

My biggest boss.

Gdakuah commented:

Have a blessed weekend, baba.

Akonobea_gh said:

I tap into your blessing with hard work. May God bless you with a more good life ❤️.

Ignisnanakwadjo mentioned:

Inspired.

Nanaman commented:

My mentor. I love you.

Asempapaanyomi posted:

My role model.

