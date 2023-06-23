Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah's birthday always makes a statement in the industry

The Managing Director of GHOne and Starr FM and her friends are the epitome of working hard and playing hard

The 43-year-old businesswoman celebrated her birthday with friends and family, including her favourite nephew, Kuuku

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah wore an ostentatiously red wispy baggy dress with lace detail.

With her hair drawn into a tight high-pony that softly grazes her back with every step, Nana Aba Anamoah established her presence as the birthday girl.

As usual, her protegee, Serwaa Amihere, was in attendance looking regal in a swirly white long-sleeved dress that gently skims her mid-calves.

A collage of photos from Nana Aba Anamoah's birthday party Image credit: @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

Many fans, employees, friends and family also joined in the celebration. Her favourite nephew, Kuuku, stole the show with his brother as they presented her with the gifts they brought.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

This is how Ghanaians wished Nana Aba Anamoah a happy birthday

Comments beneath the photos and videos had a good and positive vibe. Many congratulated the Managing Director of Starr FM and GHOne for completing another year around the clock.

slaywithvanessa commented:

The ancestors were not playing at all… they brought their own gifts

premuim_fabrix commented

And Kuuku represented. Happy birthday, beautiful.

adelaideosei49 commented:

You deserve everything in this world. You've been a blessing to many And God will bless you for that.

Kukua_daisy commented:

Eeei Aunty Nana, I saw Kuku carry his gifts oo he didn't come in peace. He was only observing other gentlemen

Nana Aba Anamoah speaks about the "unfair" treatment she gave to Twitter troll on the Next TV Star audition

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Nana Aba Anamoah's outlook on how she treated a Twitter troll who appeared before her during auditions at GHOne TV.

The media personality iterated that she does not regret the embarrassment the young man went through. Adding that she will do the same given a chance again because he had the habit of making up lies to tarnish images of well-to-do women in the industry.

Many people agreed with her as they recounted the verbal and psychological abuse the young man dishes out on the blue app.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh