US-based Ghanaian businessman Frank Osei and his wife celebrated the birth of their quadruplets on Saturday, June 24

The couple hosted family and loved ones at an opulent baby christening party in Kumasi in Ghana's Ashanti Region

Beautiful videos and photos capturing performances and Kumawood stars at the lavish ceremony have elicited netizens' comments

US-based Ghanaian businessman Frank Osei, known popularly as Dinero and his wife have celebrated the birth of their quadruplets at an opulent baby christening.

The pair hosted a lavish party to celebrate the four babies born at once at the ceremony in Kumasi on Saturday, June 24.

US-based Ghanaian man Frank Osei and his wife host a lavish baby christening ceremony. Photo credit: ghkwaku/zionfelixdotcom.

Source: Instagram

Stars at the baby christening of the couple

Entertainers such as the actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu and other gospels stars were spotted at the event, where musicians Broda Sammy and Ernest Opuku JNR performed some of their popular songs.

The businessman Frank Osei said to be a gold dealer, and his significant other were filmed in several videos expressing gratitude. One of the clips showed his wife on the dance floor dancing to Ernest Opuku's ministration.

The visuals of the couple's lavish christening ceremony, posted to Instagram by bloggers Zionfelixdotcom and Ghkwaku, received heartwarming reactions.

Women tap into the blessing of the couple

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

Abi_amadu posted:

Happy for them.

Yaamaame commented:

I tap into this blessing. May God favor me.

299_call_me_darks posted:

Bless them.

Hettyabby commented:

Worth celebrating!

Yaavi posted:

This is the Lord's work. So beautiful. I tap into this blessing.

Baabagardiner84 commented:

Hmmmm the man en shada no..hmmmm anyway I am going.

Kofi_jeff123 posted:

People get money.

Anti_christ666 said:

Kyer3 s3 wo nu blogging nu wo y3 nu from house to house ong? wo mfa news papa biaa mma.

Evabrefo commented:

God is good.

Afiah_barbie reacted:

Edey enter ya eye close am.

