Founder of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, has shown the humility side of him as he waved back at some fishermen while on a boat cruise

The men were so excited to see the astute businessman as he waved at them several times from his speed boat

The video has got many people worried about his safety as he sped off on the boat without wearing a life jacket

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Famous Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama was captured going on a boat cruise over the weekend.

Ibrahim Mahama waving at fishermen while on a boat cruise. Photo Source: @ibrahim_mahama_71

Source: Instagram

While cruising through the sea waves, he encountered some fishermen on their wooden boats.

The men called his name as they waved at him. In an excited mood, Ibrahim Mahama waved back at them.

He then sped off on his speed boat as he enjoyed the waves and breeze of the sea.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, some caring Ghanaians expressed concerns about his safety on social media since he was on the cruise without a life jacket.

See the video of Ibrahim Mahama on a boat cruise

Ghanaians plead with Ibrahim Mahama to wear a life jacket as concerns of his safety arise

chocolatevanillatrap commented:

Please always wear a life-saving jacket. Anything can happen.

taggor1 remarked:

All those talking about life jacket…this is not a jet ski …this is a speed boat like that canoe…did u guys see any of the fishermen wearing life jackets….this boat doesn't drown easily…this is like telling someone on a yacht to wear life jacket

akroma_jr stated:

Baba, please, next time, put on a life jacket for us. Some of us need u alive to create more jobs for us to feed ourselves and family

dbeeallo commented:

Why are y’all preaching about life jacket? Get money, and you will realise life jacket is a waste of time, he’s overprotected, nothing will happen to him.

ajigitina said:

I’m not happy with you without a life jacket please. Please safety first.

kwamewugah commented:

Yes, indeed, but chairman please don't forget to wear your life jacket when cruising we need you more than you need your self. Thank you @Ibrahimmahama❤️

Ibrahim Mahama marks his 52nd birthday with old photos

YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama celebrated his 52nd birthday with old videos and photos from his youthful days which he shared on his Instagram page.

Many people have flooded the comment section with birthday wishes while others admired how far he had come since his childhood.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh