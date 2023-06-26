Singer Mzbel recently delivered a baby girl, her second biological child, and has spoken about the childbirth

In an interview after delivery, Mzbel expressed happiness at the birth of her daughter, who she described as pretty

She also fondly spoke of the baby's father, revealing that they were in a serious relationship and were almost like a married couple

Ghanaian singer Mzbel, known in private life as Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, has opened up on her relationship status following the birth of her daughter.

Mzbel announced the birth of her daughter in a post on social media on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

She shared a video of the birthing process in the labour ward with Nacee's Aseda playing in the background.

Mzbel has shared more details on her new lover and childbirth Photo source: @mzbeldaily

Mzbel's pregnancy videos

The announcement of Mzbel's childbirth follows weeks of the singer showing off her baby bump.

Mzbel's pregnancy videos sparked interest from social media users over who was responsible for the pregnancy.

Mzbel speaks about her daughter and her father

Moments after giving birth, Mzbel granted an interview to Obibini TV to talk about her daughter, who is her second biological child.

According to Mzbel, she is happy to have had a child who her first child, Aaron Adepa, can refer to as his sister.

Speaking about her partner, Mzbel indicated she was pleased with him and their relationship.

She indicated that she and her baby's father were almost married because he had proposed in front of some friends and family and gone ahead to perform some rites.

Mzbel disregards caution and flaunts naked pregnant belly in new video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported how Mzbel responded to a warning from social media when she posted a video displaying her uncovered baby bump.

The singer clapped back at critics with another video flaunting her naked pregnant belly.

According to her, she will not cover her baby bump because she is mimicking Rihanna. She added that if Rihanna can display her baby bump and have a healthy baby, she can do the same.

