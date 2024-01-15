An energetic Ghanaian man was overjoyed after the country lost to Cape Verde in their first match at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast

The man took off his Black Stars jersey and began to dance hard in the stands at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment sections as many claimed he was insensitive in the country's loss

Black Stars supporter after the Ghana versus Cape Verde game.

Black Stars supporter jubilates after loss

The game ended in a 2:1 defeat against Ghana, however, the Ghanaian supporter was not emotional like many others after the loss.

The man removed his Black Stars jersey and flaunted his potbelly while whining his waist and shaking his backside vigorously in the stands at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny.

Video of a Ghanaian supporter jubilating after the country lost to Cape Verde in their first game at the 2023 AFCON.

rambovelly said:

Someone's husband make wild for there

theampiah said:

this country how do therapists make money, if I open social media I will laugh till I close it!

kingjews said:

Having a big tummy is very useful after all

s.yeboah_ said:

Please delete… embarrassing for Ghana. What do people think of Ghanaians when they see this?

chizzysmart__officially_ said:

No wonder my messages are still unread

efo_honey said:

Who’s sugar zaddy

cobby_bright_00 said:

It's the twerking for me ???

ej_fiesty said:

Someone's daddy

Almighty Black Stars lose to underdog Cape Verde in first game at the 2023 AFCON

YEN.com,gh reported that the Black Stars of Ghana lost in a 2:1 game between Cape Verde in the 2023 AFCON that was held on January 14, 2024.

The game was played at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny, and it saw Alex Djiku score a goal for Ghana, and Cape Verdean players Jamiro Monteiro and Garry Rodrigues score a goal each for their country.

Many people have shared their thoughts on the game on social media.

