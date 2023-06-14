Ghanaian singer Mzbel says that she will not cover her baby bump because she is channelling her inner Rhianna

According to her, if Rihanna can walk around with her naked belly and have a healthy baby, she can too

This response comes after people criticised her for showing off her belly in previous photos

Ghanaian highlife singer Mzbel has responded to those warning her about evil eyes looking at her unborn child in her womb.

According to the latest celebrity mother-to-be in town, she is not afraid of anyone or anything hurting the baby in her stomach.

Mzbel shared a video putting her naked baby bump on full display to stamp her authority.

43-year-old song goddess Mzbel surprised Ghanains with a pregnancy photo shoot on Sunday, June 11, 2023. In her first photo, she covered up entirely with a floral maxi dress.

Her second photoshoot raised concerns as she uncovered her belly for all to see. Although Mzbel looked ravishing in pink shorts and jacket, some pointed out that showing off her naked belly button wasn't safe.

In response, she shared a video with the caption:

Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Mzbels glowing baby bump in a two-piece white jumpsuit

While some supported her, others believed it was too risky to be uncovering baby bumps.

Nanaayfea commented:

Wish you would hide this till the baby comes, too many evil eyes around.

vivipretty884 commented:

Sis please I love you so much and I have heard what you have went through pls do not compare yourself to Rihanna please this country is full of evil eyes please ( by the way congratulations) love you ❤️

tweetpuss commented:

I honestly think the baby is already here. Mabel is too cautious to do this now. I bet you, the baby pictures are unloading soon. She’s too secretive……

reko_gh commented:

Rihanna lives in the States, where people's eyes are just eyes. But you live in Africa Ghana where people's eyes penetrate the human body to feed on the soul, abeg cover am and protect this baby❤

