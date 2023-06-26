Ghanaian singer Mzbel welcomed a bouncing baby girl a few days ago at the Metropolitan Hospital

She recorded a very personal video of her birthing process in the labour ward, which she shared on social media

But Mzbel has refused to give the name of her husband-to-be for fear that she might lose him

Ghanaian highlife singer Mzbel was safely put to bed even after some people raised concerns about putting her naked baby bump on display.

Despite the trepidation from her fans, Mzbel announced her daughter's arrival with a memorable video of her labour room experience.

A collage of Mzbel and her new-born baby girl Ohemaa Image credit: @mzbeldaily

She was also interviewed about her pregnancy journey, which she posted on her YouTube channel.

Mzbel disclosed some things about her daughter but refused to mention her father's name.

According to the singer, she was protecting her relationship from the negative energy on social media.

Social media should be the last place if something is important to you and makes you happy. As for my daughter's father, I can't bring him on social media for someone to disrespect him.

Watch the interview below:

Ghanaians react to Mzbel's experience in the labour room

Netizens shared in Mzbel's happiness as they congratulated her for giving birth safely.

@adamfopa4170 commented:

She is a testimony. Anybody reading this, it's not too late. There's hope for you. If he says yes, nobody can say no.

@keziaquaye9959 commented:

I don't know, but I am so happy for her that I am even tearing up. Mzbel, may the good Lord bless you plentyyyyyy!

@marionosei5105 commented:

To God be the glory. Thank you, Jesus, for this victory for Mzbel's life and safe delivery.

Mzbel disregards caution and flaunts naked pregnant belly in new video

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Mzbel responded to a warning from social media when she posted a video displaying her uncovered baby bump.

The singer clapped back at critics with another video flaunting her naked pregnant belly.

According to her, she will not cover her baby bump because she is mimicking Rihanna. She added that if Rihanna can display her baby bump and have a healthy baby, she can do the same.

Source: YEN.com.gh