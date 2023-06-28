A Plus has shared a hilarious response to Sarkodie's reply to Yvonne Nelson's revelations in her memoir

Posting an old photo of Sarkodie, A Plus claimed that Yvonne Nelson refused to see the rapper's doctor because of the way he dressed

Sarkodie had claimed in his response that he had asked Yvonne to keep their pregnancy and even urged her to see his personal doctor

Entertainer and political activist A Plus, known in private life as Kwame Asare Obeng, has shared a hilarious reaction to Sarkodie's reply to Yvonne Nelson.

Sarkodie released Try Me on his official YouTube page. The song sparked chaos on social media platforms.

In the song, Sarkodie talked about how a woman 'lured' him into an affair which led to a pregnancy that was later terminated.

A plus has mocked Sarkodie over his reply to Yvonne Nelson Photo source: @kwameaplus, @mari_gyata

He claimed that even though he was not ready for a child, he had asked Yvonne to keep the pregnancy and even wanted her to see his doctor but she refused.

While he did not mention the lady's name, social media users concluded that the song is a brutal reply to Yvonne Nelson's memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

Yvonne had claimed memoir that she once got pregnant by award-winning rapper Sarkodie.

The mother of one said she had a relationship with Sarkodie which ended after she got pregnant and got rid of it at the behest of the rapper.

A Plus laughs at Sarkodie after reply to Yvonne Nelson

Sharing his thoughts Facebook, A Plus who has shown support to Sarkodie since Yvonne laughed at the rapper.

He shared a photo an old photo of Sarkodie's humble beginnings, saying Yvonne might have declined to see his doctor because she knew he was Dr UN.

"When Yvonne Nelson looked at Sarkodie's dressing in 2010, she knew straight away that his so-called personal doctor was Dr UN. That's why she didn't go," he said with laughing emojis.

Yvonne Nelson drops details & photo of her pregnancy for Sarkodie

Meanwhile, Yvonne Nelson has revealed more details about her pregnancy with Sarkodie.

Sharing a photo from the time she was pregnant, the actress revealed that it was around the time she launched her glaucoma foundation in October 2010.

Yvonne's latest revelations came after an earlier response to Sarkodie's Try Me reply to her seemed to have contradicted some of her claims about the rapper.

Yvonne Nelson claps back at Sarkodie for 'dissing' her in his Try Me song

Earlier, the actress had told Sarkodie, whose real name is Michael Owusu Addo, to stop resorting to insults and respect womanhood.

For her, Sarkodie's insulting reply was only showing his real character and thus urged other young women to learn from her experience.

According to her, the rapper may get applauded for his rap in the song but it will not change the truth.

