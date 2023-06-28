Yvonne Nelson has revealed more details about her pregnancy with Sarkodie which was terminated in 2010

Sharing a photo from the time she was with the pregnancy, the actress revealed that it was around the time she launched her glauncom foundation in October 2010

Yvonne's latest revelations came after an earlier response to Sarkodie's Try Me reply to her seemed to have contradicted some of her claims about the rapper

Yvonne Nelson has dropped more details about her pregnancy for Sarkodie which was terminated some 13 years ago.

In a new tweet, Yvonne revealed the exact time she got pregnant for Sarkodie who was then establishing himself as formidable rapper.

Yvonne's latest detail about the pregnancy was necessitated by earlier tweet from her which created some doubts about her story.

Yvonne Nelson accuses Sarkodie of making her get rid of pregnancy

Yvonne Nelson released a memoir on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in which she claimed rapper Sarkodie got her pregnant in 2010 and made her terminate it.

In the book titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, she claimed Sarkodie was not ready to be a father and it was tough for her because she was still in her final year in the university.

Sarkodie replies Yvonne Nelson with a song Try Me

Sarkodie who received a lot of backlash over the revelations has just dropped a new song to tell his side of the story.

In the song titled Try Me, Sarkodie talked about how a woman 'lured' him into an affair which led to a pregnancy that was later terminated.

He also stated that he had wanted the lady to keep the pregnancy but she had insisted on getting rid of it because she was still in school.

Yvonne Nelson makes u-turn in reply to Sarkodie's song

While respoding to Sarkodie's song, Yvonne Nelson made a U-turn about being a student at the time of getting pregnant for Sarkodie.

The contradiction cast doubts about the truthfulness in Yvonne's claims about Sarkodie.

Yvonne Nelson details timeline for Sarkodie pregnancy with photo

Amid the frenzy caused by the seeming contradiction, Yvonne Nelson has released a another tweet detailing the timeline for the pregnancy.

According to the actress she was pregnant with Sarkodie's child around the time she launched her glaucoma foundation in October 2010. She added that she completed university in October 2010 as well.

Explaining further, Yvonne indicated that she had completed her course work months before October and was only waiting for her certificate when the pregnancy came.

"I was pregnant at the time I launched my glaucoma foundation, around October 2010. I graduated from Central University in Oct. 2010. It was my final year, but I’d completed my course work months before the October graduation and my pregnancy. I was only waiting for my certificate."

Yvonne Nelson claps back at Sarkodie for 'dissing' her in his Try Me song

Earlier, the actress had told Sarkodie, whose real name is Michael Owusu Addo, to stop resorting to insults and respect womanhood.

For her, Sarkodie's insulting reply was only showing his real character and thus urged other young women to learn from her experience.

According to her, the rapper may get applauded for his rap in the song but it will not change the truth.

